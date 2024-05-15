Inflation and economic factors drive 38% of people to get a side hustle

Why side hustles may need business insurance

Many people with side gigs may think, “Why should I get business insurance? It doesn’t warrant it.” But even side gigs have risks associated with them. You don’t need to be an established, full-time business owner to have to pay for damages or get caught in legal disputes.

Here’s how business insurance can protect side hustles.

Protection against liabilities

Business insurance safeguards businesses from potential liabilities, such as accidents and injuries, property damage or legal claims. It can help cover the costs associated with these incidents, protecting your personal finances.

For instance, if you sell things in an Etsy store, business insurance can help protect against product liability. Or, say a very angry client wants to take you to court because they claimed you did a terrible job. Professional liability coverage can help pay for some of your defense expenses (up to the limits of your policy) including your lawyer and legal fees.

Business continuity

Things you can’t plan for, like a fire, water damage, accidents or theft, can stop a side job and make it hard for a business to operate. Business owners can lessen these risks if they have the right coverage.

For example, business interruption insurance can help pay for lost income and ongoing expenses if a covered event briefly stops your side hustle from running. This coverage can help side hustlers get back to work without losing a lot of money.

Peace of mind

Sometimes, having a side hustle can feel as demanding as your main job, especially when facing the uncertainties and risks associated with business operations. Having business insurance can offer peace of mind, allowing you to focus on growing the business and pursuing passions without constantly worrying about potential risks.

Similarly, business insurance encourages those who want to venture into entrepreneurship via a side hustle or go full-time with it. Think of it as a safety net for your finances.